Small Scale Producer Conference to be held April 29

Posted Saturday, April 3, 2021 7:00 am

The 11th Annual Bi-States Cooperative Extension Program Small Scale Producer Conference will be held virtually Thursday, April 29, beginning at 9:25 a.m. Conference topics will include the Natural Resources Conservation Service EQIP cost-share program, silviculture, timber management, beef herd health, best practices for co-grazing goats and cattle, virtual farm tourism and timber exemption.

The conference is sponsored by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) Small Farm Program and Prairie View A&M University (PVA&MU) Agriculture and Natural Resources Program. To register, go to https://pvpanther.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwqc-qqqjIvGdAqXFllZa-n0rgYquuRgk05. For more information contact Kandi Williams, UAPB Extension program aide, at 870-571-9428 or williamska@uapb.edu or Brandon Hawkins, PVA&MU Extension agent, at 903-6286702 or brhawkins@pvamu.edu.